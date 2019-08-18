A606 Empingham Road closed from A1 at Stamford to Normanton Park Road following crash
Published: 07:34, 18 August 2019
| Updated: 07:40, 18 August 2019
The A606 Empingham road has been closed by police this morning (Sunday, August 18) following a crash.
The accident was attended by Leicestershire Police who shut the road in both directions.
Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes including the A6121 Ketton Road and the A1 to roads north of Rutland Water.
Event traffic this morning will include Junior Parkrun at Rutland Water's Normanton entrance and the Birdfair at Egleton.