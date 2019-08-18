The A606 Empingham road has been closed by police this morning (Sunday, August 18) following a crash.

The accident was attended by Leicestershire Police who shut the road in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes including the A6121 Ketton Road and the A1 to roads north of Rutland Water.

The A606 is closed following an accident.

Event traffic this morning will include Junior Parkrun at Rutland Water's Normanton entrance and the Birdfair at Egleton.

What would you like police priorities to be?