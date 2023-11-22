Lincolnshire will be getting an elected mayor after a £24 million devolution deal was announced by the Chancellor in his autumn statement.

Council leaders from Lincolnshire County Council and the two unitary authorities of North East and North Lincolnshire have been working with government on a proposal for devolution – which was announced by Jeremy Hunt earlier today.

The county council says the deal would mean £24 million of government funding for the area every year for 30 years, along with additional responsibilities.

Councillor Martin Hill (Con), leader of Lincolnshire County Council

The proposal includes the set-up of a new Combined County Authority to oversee these powers and would include a mayor elected by Lincolnshire residents. The existing councils would remain and continue providing the services they do now.

Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, welcomed the news – but people will be able to have their say on the plans in a consultation.

He said: “This day is of huge significance. It represents a future of collaboration, bringing with it local and direct control of the things that really matter to the 1.1 million residents of Greater Lincolnshire who this proposed new deal is for.

“Devolution means we can invest funding into priority projects like improving transport links and regenerating areas that need it. We’d also have a stronger voice with government about investment and services for our area.

“The proposal includes transferring the government’s adult education budget to us locally so we can ensure courses are available for the skills our residents want, helping them get skilled, high-wage jobs.”

Until a Mayoral Combined County Authority is established in 2025, it’s proposed that Greater Lincolnshire would also receive £28.4m for capital investment in priority projects, next year.

Following a formal signing of the proposal next week, Full Council meetings will take place in the three lead authority areas to vote on the proposal. There would then be a public consultation across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire before a deal was finally agreed.