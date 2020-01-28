Home   News   Article

A1 closed and drivers facing delays at Stamford and Grantham

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:03, 28 January 2020
 | Updated: 09:24, 28 January 2020

Drivers are facing severe delays on the A1 this morning and police are advising people to take an alternative route.

A lorry which tipped over while carrying a transformer has damaged the road surface so badly near Grantham that the A1 has been closed between the town and Long Bennington for urgent repairs.

At Great Casterton, the A606 Empingham Road, Tinwell Road and the A43 Kettering Road junctions, all near Stamford, traffic is very slow southbound.

Stock image of A1 near Casterton (7218275)
Stock image of A1 near Casterton (7218275)

There are also delays past Wittering and at Wansford one lane of the A1 has been closed because of overrunning roadworks.

Bus services affected included the Number 26 Call Connect service from Billingborough to Grantham.

More of the latest news

Read more
StamfordTraffic and Travel

More by this author

Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE