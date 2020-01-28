Drivers are facing severe delays on the A1 this morning and police are advising people to take an alternative route.

A lorry which tipped over while carrying a transformer has damaged the road surface so badly near Grantham that the A1 has been closed between the town and Long Bennington for urgent repairs.

At Great Casterton, the A606 Empingham Road, Tinwell Road and the A43 Kettering Road junctions, all near Stamford, traffic is very slow southbound.

Stock image of A1 near Casterton (7218275)

There are also delays past Wittering and at Wansford one lane of the A1 has been closed because of overrunning roadworks.

Bus services affected included the Number 26 Call Connect service from Billingborough to Grantham.

