A major road has been closed by police and Highway England because of flooding.

The A47 is closed eastbound at the Sutton/Upton roundabout after heavy rainfall caused it to flood.

By about 10am today (Saturday, October 26) one half of the dual carriageway was under water, causing danger to drivers. Police later closed the road.

The A47 is closed due to flooding. Image: AA traffic news

With eastbound traffic turning back on the roundabout, the westbound A47 is at a near standstill between Sutton/Upton roundabout and the A1/A47 roundabout at Wansford.

Tailbacks are being worsened by drivers attempting to turn right onto Sutton Heath Road towards Ufford and Marholm.

