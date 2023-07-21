Bad weather means a planned road closure has been rescheduled.

The A47 near Wardley in Rutland was due to be resurfaced on Wednesday and Friday of next week (July 26 and 28).

This work will now be carried out between 8am and 5pm on Monday (July 24) and on Monday, July 31.

The official diversion route around Wardley on the A47 is 46 miles long. Image: One Network

A 46-mile detour is suggested due to the policy of diverting A-road traffic onto roads of the same or a higher classification.

Directional signs will be in place.