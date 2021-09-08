Burghley Estate has announced a restoration programme to ensure the future of The William Cecil Wood for the next two hundred years.

The woodland, which frames the approach into Stamford on the Old London Road, has become of increasing concern in recent years due to a combination of disease, poor drainage, climate change and bark stripping by grey squirrels.

Much of the wood is stocked with ash which is now affected by dieback, in addition to sycamore, horse chestnut and elm that are also impacted by disease.

Map of William Cecil Wood restoration programme

Head forester at Burghley House Preservation Trust, Peter Glassey, said: "This wood is an integral feature of the late 18th Century design of Lancelot 'Capability' Brown but in recent years has become of increasing concern.

"The restoration programme will enable Burghley Estate to replace the diseased trees with a broader palate of species to build in resilience to both disease and climate change, preserving the wood for many generations to come.”

Burghley Estate's replanting programme features a more resilient mix of species to address the twin threats of disease and climate change, as well as addressing the longstanding drainage issue.

Peter Glassey, head forrester

Having felled the interior of the wood in the late spring, the estate hopes to re-commence with the felling of the rest of the trees adjoining the park wall and the B1081 in mid-September.

The felling of the trees adjoining the B1081 may require temporary traffic control for a short period, while pedestrian access to the park will be unaffected throughout the programme.

Once the felling and drainage improvements have been completed, work will begin on the replanting programme which is scheduled to take place throughout the winter of 2021 and 2022.