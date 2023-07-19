A council has launched new web pages relating to adult social care.

The Rutland County Council website pages can be used to make care referrals and view their records in one place.

Through the pages, people can report concerns about the safety or wellbeing of a vulnerable adult, apply for an adult's needs to be assessed or to be assessed as a care, and ask for occupational therapy support.

The new web pages enable people to make requests online

Rutland County Council’s portfolio holder for adult care and health, Coun Diane Ellison (Lib Dem - Oakham South), said: “We want to improve the options available for Rutland residents making referrals into adult social care. The new portal will enable a more efficient and streamlined process, ensuring that important information is captured accurately and securely.

“The portal allows our customers and family members to make referrals at any time that is convenient to them, day, or night, and to write more detailed responses in their own time, in their own words. It also allows customers to go on to the system at any time and view all of their submitted records in one single place."

The pages can be found at: www.rutland.gov.uk/adultsocialcare/assessing-your-care-support-needs

Users will need to register an account using an email address.

People can continue to speak to Rutland County Council adult social services team on 01572 758 341 or out of hours adult social care services on 0116 305 0005.