A professional make-up artist will attend the reopening of a town centre shop next week.

Daniel Sandler will cut the ribbon at Cancer Research UK in Stamford following a refit.

The St Paul’s Street shop closed on Friday last week for the refurbishment and will reopen at 10am on Tuesday (August 22).

Manager Sally Stillingfleet said: “The shop is being redecorated with new fixtures, fittings and lighting. We’re delighted to have local makeup artist Daniel Sandler cutting the ribbon for us.

“It will be lovely to see lots of shoppers come along for the relaunch.”

The charity shop sells secondhand clothing, including a vintage section, and homewares.