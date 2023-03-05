‘Flags will be flying' as Stamford is decorated for the coronation.

Charles III will officially be crowned King on May 6, 2023 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

To coincide with this the Stamford Civic Society is planning to make sure the town is fit for a King.

Stamford High Street (62599258)

Members of the civic society are asking shops to make it a memorable event by taking part in a window display competition.

A panel of local judges will score window displays on:

Innovation - How different is this display from the shops’ usual displays?

Eye-catching - Does it immediately make you stop and look?

Creativity - Does it reflect the coronation theme?

Commercial businesses and charity shops will be judged in separate categories.

King Charles III

Shops are also invited to take part in the children’s ‘spot the difference’ competition.

For this they are invited to place an object in their usual window display that would not normally be there.

Ursula Jones, who is chairing the project committee, said: “This should be a fantastic way to celebrate the coronation in Stamford and I hope that the majority of shops will want to take part.”

All primary school children in Stamford and nearby villages will be invited to take part at the start of the summer term.

Businesses taking part will be given a sticker to identify the shops in the competition.

The competition is free to enter but Stamford Civic Society is appealing for sponsorships to cover the cost, which it describes as 'modest'.

Party-planners can also apply for up to £2,000 towards their coronation celebrations as part of the Coronation Events Scheme.