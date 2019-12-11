Home   News   Article

Voodoo Stands Up returns to Mama Liz's on Thursday

By Jonathan Smith
Published: 14:00, 11 December 2019

Enjoy an evening of musical parodies, amusing personal tales and audience participation atVoodoo Stands Up at Mama Liz’s on Thursday, December 12.

In association with Funhouse Comedy, this popular event features Jonny Awsum, Zoe Zalias Richard Massara and compere Stevie Gray.

The doors will open at 8pm, theshow starts at 8.30pm and tickets cost £10 in advance frommamaliz.co.uk/index.php

Jonny Awsum is one of the comedians taking part in Voodoo Stands Up
