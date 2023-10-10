Man, 49, to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for alleged burglary offences that took place in Grantham, Castle Bytham and Little Bytham
Published: 15:12, 10 October 2023
A 49-year-old man is due to appear at crown court for alleged burglary offences.
Martin Edward Fox, of no fixed address, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, October 30, for a plea and trial preparation.
Fox was charged with five burglaries that took place in homes in Grantham, Little Bytham, Castle Bytham and Bridge End, between September 16 and September 25.
He was also charged with an attempted burglary and a theft.