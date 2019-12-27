Son says 87-year-old Stamford father died following move from care home
Published: 12:00, 27 December 2019
A frail 87-year-old man died just days after being forced to move care homes due to staff shortages.
Bob Cave, a retired teacher from Ketton, died just four days after staff shortages forced his ‘eviction’ from the Priory Court Care Home in Stamford.
Bob suffered a nerve condition which meant he could not do anything for himself, but in October, the care home told his family they could no longer look after him after December 13.
More by this authorDarren Greenwood