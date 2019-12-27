A frail 87-year-old man died just days after being forced to move care homes due to staff shortages.

Bob Cave, a retired teacher from Ketton, died just four days after staff shortages forced his ‘eviction’ from the Priory Court Care Home in Stamford.

Bob suffered a nerve condition which meant he could not do anything for himself, but in October, the care home told his family they could no longer look after him after December 13.