A man accused of causing serious injury by careless driving will stand trial.

Peter Woore, 62, was charged with the offence after a crash in Uffington Road, Stamford on July 2 last year.

He was driving a BMW 3 Series car on the day of the incident.

Lincoln Crown Court

Woore of Wood Road, King’s Cliffe appeared before magistrates in Boston yesterday (Wednesday, May 3) to plead not guilty.

He elected for trial at crown court.

He is scheduled to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on May 31.

Woore was granted unconditional bail to that date.