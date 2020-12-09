A Stamford man, who sent a photograph of his penis to a woman he was once at school with and travelled to Wimbledon to harass her at work, has appeared in court.

Stefan Mark Grys, 26, bombarded the woman with hundreds of Facebook messages and repeatedly entered the cosmetics shop she worked in, despite being ordered to leave.

Grys of 17 Cedar Road, Stamford, appeared at a London Court where he was given a twelve-month community order, which includes up to ten-days rehabilitation. He was also made subject of an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.