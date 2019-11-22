A man was airlifted to hospital this afternoon (Friday, November 22) following an accident on the A6121 Bourne to Stamford road.

Police attended the single-vehicle collision near Bourne and closed the road.

A man who was thought to be driving the car was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the accident, or captured dash cam footage, can get in touch by:

• calling 101 quoting the reference 152 of November 22, 2019

• e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 152 of November 22, 2019 in the subject box

• the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org