Man airlifted to hospital after road accident on A6121 Bourne to Stamford road
A man was airlifted to hospital this afternoon (Friday, November 22) following an accident on the A6121 Bourne to Stamford road.
Police attended the single-vehicle collision near Bourne and closed the road.
A man who was thought to be driving the car was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a serious and potentially life-changing injuries.
Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes.
Anyone who witnessed the accident, or captured dash cam footage, can get in touch by:
• calling 101 quoting the reference 152 of November 22, 2019
• e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 152 of November 22, 2019 in the subject box
• the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org