A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a lorry, car and a van on the northbound A1 this afternoon (August 19).

The accident happened just before 2.20pm and firefighters, an ambulance, police and air ambulance attended.

The man was trapped in the van which had gone under the lorry.

There is congestion on the A47 and A43 as traffic diverts around the closure.

The accident follows a serious accident near to the A1 junction on the A43 this morning involving a cyclist and a lorry.