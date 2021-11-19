Home   News   Article

Man with air rifle arrested after police armed response in Northumberland Avenue and Radcliffe Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:19, 19 November 2021
 | Updated: 13:19, 19 November 2021

Police arrested a 54-year-old man following an armed response in a town street.

Officers with guns and a dog unit were in force at Northumberland Avenue and Radcliffe Road in Stamford yesterday evening (Thursday, November 18).

Radcliffe Road was closed to traffic and people were being told to keep clear of the area. A helicopter was circling above the town.

