A man was arrested following a fatal road crash on Wednesday.

It took place at around midday at the junction of The Carriageway/Oakham Road and Cold Overton Road and involved a grey Range Rover and silver Nissan Note.

Emergency services attended, but a passenger in the Nissan – a woman in her 90s – was pronounced dead a short time later.

The other occupants of both vehicles did not suffer serious injuries.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Constable Charlotte Wright, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “While our investigation is in its early stages, I am keen to speak to any motorists or cyclists who were in the area this afternoon and can help.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone with a dashcam in their vehicle, who saw the collision occur or saw either vehicle beforehand.

“Any details you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think they are, could assist us.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting incident 320 of 13 September, or call 101.