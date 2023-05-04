Home   News   Article

Man charged with drink driving after crash in Stamford Road, Oakham

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 14:38, 04 May 2023

A 23-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving following a crash that saw their passenger taken to hospital by air ambulance.

East Midlands Ambulance Service called police to Stamford Road, Oakham, shortly before 8pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 3).

An occupant of a vehicle involved in the crash was taken to hospital by the air ambulance. He remains in hospital receiving treatment.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service ambulance
Niral Soma, of Prospect Hill, Leicester, was arrested and will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on May 24. He faces a drink-driving charge.

