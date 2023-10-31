A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

An eye-witness dialled 999 to report a man with a knife in Woodland View, Oakham just after 2pm on Wednesday last week (October 25).

Armed officers were deployed but the man had left the area.

Armed police (stock image)

It is understood a police helicopter was also searching the area.

Officers continued to investigate and armed police were sent to a property in Oakham on Thursday but no arrests were made.

Yesterday (October 30) a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.