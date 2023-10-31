Man arrested after armed Leicestershire Police officers attend report of knife incident in Oakham
Published: 16:12, 31 October 2023
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
An eye-witness dialled 999 to report a man with a knife in Woodland View, Oakham just after 2pm on Wednesday last week (October 25).
Armed officers were deployed but the man had left the area.
It is understood a police helicopter was also searching the area.
Officers continued to investigate and armed police were sent to a property in Oakham on Thursday but no arrests were made.
Yesterday (October 30) a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.