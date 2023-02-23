A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Stamford remains in custody as police continue to investigate.

Officers were called to a report that two vehicles had arrived at the bus station on Tuesday night (February 21) and a fight began between the occupants of one of the vehicles and people already in the bus station, which then moved to the street.

When police arrived they found a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds.

The incident in Stamford

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, February 22).

He remains in police custody.

Another 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been released with no further action.

The victim is in hospital in a serious condition.

An investigation is ongoing and police are continuing to appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 446 of February 21.