Man arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm near The Late Bar in Bourne
Published: 16:36, 23 August 2023
| Updated: 16:40, 23 August 2023
A man was arrested at the entrance to a town bar on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.
Officers were on patrol in Bourne during the early hours of Saturday morning (August 19) when they heard of a disturbance at the entrance of The Late Bar in Abbey Road.
They attended the venue at 1.40am and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of being in possession of an imitation firearm.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.