A man was arrested at the entrance to a town bar on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.

Officers were on patrol in Bourne during the early hours of Saturday morning (August 19) when they heard of a disturbance at the entrance of The Late Bar in Abbey Road.

They attended the venue at 1.40am and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of being in possession of an imitation firearm.

A man was arrested in Bourne during the early hours of Saturday morning (August 19). Photo: Dave Mears

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.