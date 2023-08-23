Home   News   Article

Man arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm near The Late Bar in Bourne

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 16:36, 23 August 2023
 | Updated: 16:40, 23 August 2023

A man was arrested at the entrance to a town bar on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.

Officers were on patrol in Bourne during the early hours of Saturday morning (August 19) when they heard of a disturbance at the entrance of The Late Bar in Abbey Road.

They attended the venue at 1.40am and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of being in possession of an imitation firearm.

A man was arrested in Bourne during the early hours of Saturday morning (August 19). Photo: Dave Mears
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

