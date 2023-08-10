A man is appealing for help to get back a sentimental ring he lost in a river.

Johnny Smith from Stamford arrived at the Meadows on Sunday (August 6) with his son Wesson, 12, and nephew Oscar, 17, excited for an evening of kayaking on the River Welland.

However as he pushed away from the side of the river bank his ring slipped off and fell in the water.

The ring which Johnny Smith has lost

The white gold band was initially a wedding ring but Johnny now wears it on his other hand as he’s no longer married.

“It is very sentimental,” said Johnny, a car journalist and presenter.

“Even though my marriage ended I still wear it as a symbol of my life up until that point.”

He knows where the ring is but as soon as he steps in the shallow water to try to retrieve it the visibility worsens due to the bank being quite silty.

Johnny is appealing for help from someone with a water metal detector.

He would show them the exact spot of where to look and is asking for anyone who could help to email him on carpervoffice@gmail.com.

Johnny said: “I’m quite happy to give a reward if they find it or help me get it whether that’s cash or booze - or both.

“I would like it back as it’s something I wanted to keep for life.”