Detectives are investigating an assault last month which left a man with facial injuries.

A man in his 30s was attacked in Church Street, Oakham just after 11.30pm on Friday, June 16.

He suffered facial injuries as a result of the assault.

A stock image of two police officers

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has since been released on bail.

Police have today (Friday, July 21) released an appeal for witnesses who have information about the attack.

Detective Constable Ollie Watson, the investigating officer, said: “From enquiries carried out to date, I know there were quite a few people in Church Street at the time the incident happened.

“I also know that the man who may have carried out the attack was wearing a high visibility vest and was with another man.

“Please cast your mind back. What do you remember? Can you tell us anything that might help our investigation?”

Witnesses can pass of information by visiting https://orlo.uk/8yPse quoting reference 23*375695.

Alternatively call 101.