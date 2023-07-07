Residents have helped police to carry out a successful raid on a cannabis farm.

Officers from the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings neighbourhood policing team received information leading them to what they described as a ‘large cannabis growing operation’ in Northorpe, Thurlby.

The drugs farm was in a residential property raided by officers on Wednesday (July 5).

A large quantity of cannabis was found to be growing at the property. Photo: Lincs Police

Several hundred plants were found along with prepared cannabis.

The electricity meter had been bypassed and the building had to be checked and made safe by engineers from electricity firm Western Power.

A specialist team working with the police destroyed the plants and the hydroponics growing system – which meant the plants could be grown without soil.

Artur Koka, 35, of no fixed abode, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with producing a controlled drug. He has since appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court and will now appear at Lincoln Crown Court.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to thank the local community for reporting their concerns to us.

“This kind of information is vital for us to build an intelligence picture, and we know that we’re more effective with your help.

“We’d encourage anyone to come forward to the police with intelligence regarding drugs or other criminality in our area, which can be done by calling 101 or anonymously via the Crimestoppers web link crimestoppers-uk.org.

“The information is then passed on to the police and is 100 percent anonymous.”