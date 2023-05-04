Home   News   Article

Man charged after serious assault in Stamford

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 15:53, 04 May 2023

A 49-year-old man has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and grievous bodily harm following a serious assault.

Police investigated a reported street robbery in which a woman was left with facial injuries early on Tuesday morning (May 2)

Having conducted interviews and examined CCTV footage, officers arrested and charged 49-year-old Timothy James of Tinwell Road, Stamford.

Police have made an arrest. Photo: iStock
They believe the assault happened at an address in Stamford and not in the street, as had been reported to them initially.

James has been remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

