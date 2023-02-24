An 18-year-old Stamford man has been charged following a stabbing and will appear in court today.

Callum Goodfellow, 18, of Ravel Close, Stamford, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article, common assault and criminal damage.

Goodfellow was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning and charged at 11.18pm last night (Thursday, February 23).

The incident in Stamford

Police were called to the bus station in Stamford at 10.16pm on Tuesday after a fight was reported to have broken out between the occupants of a vehicle and people already in the bus station.

A man in his 20s was found with multiple stab wounds and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Police said the charge followed a swift and thorough response by response officers on the night, and an investigation by detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and forensics experts who were examining the circumstances of the fight.

Detective Inspector Dave Penney, from CID, said: “I know there will be people in the community who feel afraid about what has happened, but thankfully, incidents like this in the area are very rare. We don’t believe this was a random act of violence by strangers, but believe that the people involved were known to each other.

“We have remained in the area for the past few days and will be carrying out further patrols in the local community for the remainder of the week. We would also like to thank the members of the public who contacted us with information in relations to this incident.”

Goodfellow has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court later this morning.