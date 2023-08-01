A man has been arrested and charged with six burglaries.

Vitalijus Kovaliovas, 28, of Chelmer Crescent, Barking, was arrested on Friday following a joint investigation between Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire police forces.

Jewellery was targeted in four of the five incidents, which took place in July, along with electronic items.

Police have worked with colleagues in Cambridgeshire PHOTO: STOCK

The incidents reported in Lincolnshire relate to Beaufort Drive in Bourne, Spalding Road in Holbeach, Chaldean Way in Spalding, Spalding Road in Pinchbeck and Chestnut Avenue in Donington. The Cambridgeshire offence relates to March Road in Wimblington.

A police spokesman said: “In June, we launched our campaign Beating Burglary Together, in which we pledged how we would work with communities to tackle the issue and better inform our residents what we are doing, and where burglaries are happening in our county.”

Kovaliovas appeared before Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, August 1) where he was bailed with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire or Cambridgeshire other than to attend court.