Emergency services were called after a man was cut during an assault.

The incident happened in Stanton Close off Manning Road, Bourne just after 7.30pm on Sunday (November 12).

It is reported that while the victim was standing next to a vehicle, he became aware of a man, described as about 6ft tall and dressed in dark clothing, stood nearby.

Police officers. Picture: Stock image

The victim was cut on his arm before the offender fled.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area that may have witnessed the assault or saw a man in dark clothing with his hood up around the time of the incident.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to email luke.whitaker@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 367 of November 12.