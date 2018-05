Have your say

The man from Peterborough has died following a collision on the A1175 in Market Deeping.

The 26-year-old man from Peterborough was taken to hospital after the crash which occurred at 11.25pm on Monday (April 30), near the industrial estate on Spalding Road, and involved a car and a lorry.

Any witnesses to the collision should call police on 101 or e-mail force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident reference number 477 of 30 April.