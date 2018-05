A man in his 50s is dead after a mid-air collision involving two paragliders near Northborough.

Emergency services were called to Rippons Drove at about 8.45am yesterday (May 7). The man died at the scene.

The second pilot, a man in his 40s, was taken to Nottingham Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

In a statement police said: “We understand that UK Paragliding are leading on the investigation and it will be up to the coroner to name the deceased.”