Man charged after crash in Cold Overton Road near Oakham over Halloween weekend
Published: 10:51, 30 October 2023
A driver wearing a Halloween costume was caught by police after a crash.
Police were called to reports of a crash involving a suspected drink driver in Cold Overton Road near Oakham on Saturday (October 28) at 11.20pm.
The driver, understood to be dressed in a Halloween costume, had left the scene but was later located by police officers before being arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and drink driving.
Ben Rhodes, 30, of Hilltop Drive in Oakham, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 15.