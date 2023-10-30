A driver wearing a Halloween costume was caught by police after a crash.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a suspected drink driver in Cold Overton Road near Oakham on Saturday (October 28) at 11.20pm.

The driver, understood to be dressed in a Halloween costume, had left the scene but was later located by police officers before being arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and drink driving.

A crash in Cold Overton Road, Oakham

Ben Rhodes, 30, of Hilltop Drive in Oakham, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 15.