Deeping St James man facing trial for drink-driving charge – but admits assaulting police officers
A 27-year-old man from Deeping St James will stand trial on a charge of drink-driving.
Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Callum Reed pleaded not guilty to the offence.
It’s said to have occurred at The Precincts in Market Deeping on June 18.
A breath test in custody gave a reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Reed did plead guilty to three counts of assaulting police officers, driving a Nissan Cabstar with a load secured dangerously, and failing to report an accident in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping.
Those matters arose out of the same incident as the drink-drive allegation.
A trial on the denied matter was set for October 10.
Sentencing for the admitted offences will follow after its conclusion.
Reed, of Curlew Walk, was granted unconditional bail.