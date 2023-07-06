A 27-year-old man from Deeping St James will stand trial on a charge of drink-driving.

Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Callum Reed pleaded not guilty to the offence.

It’s said to have occurred at The Precincts in Market Deeping on June 18.

Reed admitted assaulting police officers. (Stock image)

A breath test in custody gave a reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Reed did plead guilty to three counts of assaulting police officers, driving a Nissan Cabstar with a load secured dangerously, and failing to report an accident in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping.

Those matters arose out of the same incident as the drink-drive allegation.

A trial on the denied matter was set for October 10.

Sentencing for the admitted offences will follow after its conclusion.

Reed, of Curlew Walk, was granted unconditional bail.