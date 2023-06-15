A who harassed his ex-partner and scratched a derogatory term into her two cars has been given a two-year restraining order and must pay £1,000 compensation.

John Treece took the break-up of his relationship with a woman badly and harassed her over the next seven months.

The 54-year-old, of Barholm, admitted harassment without violence when he appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Boston magistrates

He told the bench that he was ashamed of his actions and did not wish his former partner any harm.

Prosecutor Shelley Wilson said the pair started a friendship in 2020 through walking their dogs.

“There was a very brief intimate relationship. This didn’t last,” added Miss Wilson, who said the victim wanted to remain just friends and walk Treece’s dog on occasion.

The court heard that Treece began to message her unpleasant things and asked for his house key back because he wanted to make other arrangements for his dog.

After seeing her across a car park one night last August, he texted: “Time to up the game.”

Within a couple of days she found deep scratches on her car and more the following day plus score marks across the canvas roof of a Mini.

Then in early December there were 28 calls from Treece’s mobile number and a derogatory term was scratched into the rear of her Mini and Skoda.

The victim said she felt unsafe and stepped up security measures at home.

“I feel that I’m being targeted and I’m very scared,” she told police.

Miss Wilson said Treece was interviewed over damage to a car belonging to the victim’s new partner but no charges were brought.

In mitigation, Mike Alexander said: “I will not offer any excuse for that behaviour because there is no excuse.

“He was married for 13 years and there were no difficulties after that marriage.

“On this occasion I can only assume, from speaking to him, that he didn’t understand why the relationship ended. She said she wanted to be friends but for some reason Mr Treece could not accept that.”

He added: “Since January there have been no incidents. He does not wish this lady harm.”

Treece was also given a 12-month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.