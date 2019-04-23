Man has part of finger sliced off in accident at Fusion3Fitness in Stamford

A fitness fanatic has been taken to hospital after losing part of his finger in an accident at a gym in Stamford.

The man was carrying out a clean and jerk at the Fusion3Fitness gym in Cherryholt Road at around 4.30 pm this afternoon (April 23) when the accident happened.

Billy Croson, a member of staff and personal trainer at the gym said: "The lad was doing an exercise and he dropped the weight on the squat rack and his finger got caught.

Weights

"The weight was about 80 kilos and obviously he was screaming in pain.

"We were able to get ice and put it in a bag.

"Hopefully they will be able to stitch it back on at the hospital where he's now gone."