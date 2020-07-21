Liam Reeve from Lumbys Terrace, Stamford, in court accused of attempting to rob and wound victim
Published: 16:04, 21 July 2020
| Updated: 16:07, 21 July 2020
A 23-year-old Stamford man accused of attempted robbery in the town last Saturday has been remanded in custody until the next court hearing.
Liam George Reeve is also charged with attempting to wound the victim, Joseph Carter, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.
Reeve, of Lumbys Terrace, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday via video link.
