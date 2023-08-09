A man has appeared in court charged with raping a woman.

Jason Coe, 47, formerly known as Seb, is accused of committing the offence in Bourne on November 29, 2021.

Appearing before magistrates in Boston today (Wednesday, August 9), Coe had his case sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Boston Court House

An additional charge of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order will accompany the matter.

Coe is accused of not complying with the order to not have supervised or unsupervised contact or communication with any female under the age of 16.

The order was imposed by Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 23, 2019.

A pre-trial preparation hearing was fixed for September 9.

The defendant, of Deeping St James Road, Northborough, was granted bail with the condition not to contact the complainant.