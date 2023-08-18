An Albanian man has admitted being a gardener for 175 cannabis plants.

Officers from the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings neighbourhood policing team received information leading them to what they described as a ‘large cannabis growing operation’ in Northorpe, Thurlby.

The drugs farm was in a residential property raided by officers on Wednesday, July 5.

A large quantity of cannabis was found to be growing at the property. Photo: Lincs Police

Lincoln Crown Court heard 175 cannabis plants were found along with prepared cannabis.

The electricity meter had been bypassed and the building had to be checked and made safe by engineers from electricity firm Western Power.

A specialist team working with police destroyed the plants and the hydroponics growing system – which meant the plants could be grown without soil.

Artur Koka, 35, of no fixed abode, was arrested at the scene and later pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of Class B.

The court heard Koka admitted being a "forced gardener" for the cannabis grow.

Noel Philo, prosecuting, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the Crown Prosecution Service to decide if they accept the level of Koka's role in the cannabis grow.

During his police interview Koka said he was responsible for the grow.

Koka was remanded back into custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to thank the local community for reporting their concerns to us.

"This kind of information is vital for us to build an intelligence picture, and we know that we’re more effective with your help."