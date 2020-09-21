Adrian Howard of Crawthorne Street, Peterborough to appear in court after threatening to kill Stamford man
Published: 11:26, 21 September 2020
| Updated: 11:29, 21 September 2020
A 36-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with threatening to kill a person in Stamford.
Adrian Howard was arrested at his home address in Crawthorne Street, Peterborough, on Saturday night (September 19) after reports were made of a man receiving threatening messages that he would be shot.
Howard has since been charged with making threats to kill and sending threatening communications via Facebook Messenger to cause distress.