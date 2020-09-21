Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Adrian Howard of Crawthorne Street, Peterborough to appear in court after threatening to kill Stamford man

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:26, 21 September 2020
 | Updated: 11:29, 21 September 2020

A 36-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with threatening to kill a person in Stamford.

Adrian Howard was arrested at his home address in Crawthorne Street, Peterborough, on Saturday night (September 19) after reports were made of a man receiving threatening messages that he would be shot.

Howard has since been charged with making threats to kill and sending threatening communications via Facebook Messenger to cause distress.

CourtsCrimeStamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE