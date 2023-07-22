A man in his 50s has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A6121 yesterday (Friday, July 21).

His family have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail while our investigations continue.

Police are investigating the crash. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the the vehicles before the crash near Toft, between Bourne and Stamford.

They can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 458 of July 21. Alternatively they can email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 458 of July 21 in the subject line.