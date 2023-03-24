A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into the central reservation of the A1.

Police were called at about 2.20pm today (Friday, March 24) to reports of a crash on the A1 near Wittering.

A car had hit the central reservation and required recovery, which resulted in delays on the road this afternoon.

A1 Wittering stock image

A man is suffering with minor injuries as a result of the crash and has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital.