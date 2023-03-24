Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man taken to Peterborough City Hospital after crash on A1 at Wittering

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:17, 24 March 2023
 | Updated: 16:18, 24 March 2023

A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into the central reservation of the A1.

Police were called at about 2.20pm today (Friday, March 24) to reports of a crash on the A1 near Wittering.

A car had hit the central reservation and required recovery, which resulted in delays on the road this afternoon.

A1 Wittering stock image
A1 Wittering stock image

A man is suffering with minor injuries as a result of the crash and has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Accidents Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE