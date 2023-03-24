Man taken to Peterborough City Hospital after crash on A1 at Wittering
Published: 16:17, 24 March 2023
| Updated: 16:18, 24 March 2023
A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into the central reservation of the A1.
Police were called at about 2.20pm today (Friday, March 24) to reports of a crash on the A1 near Wittering.
A car had hit the central reservation and required recovery, which resulted in delays on the road this afternoon.
A man is suffering with minor injuries as a result of the crash and has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital.