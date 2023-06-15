A man was injured in a fire at a town’s historic almshouses.

Firefighters and an ambulance were called to Lord Burghley’s Hospital in Station Road, Stamford at about 4.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 14).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews from Stamford and Bourne attended the incident, which was a fire in the boiler room.

Lord Burghley's Hospital in Station Road, Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished this using a hose reel jet and used a thermal imaging camera.

“The fire was caused by vapour from expanding foam igniting from the pilot light in the boiler.”

A man suffered burns that are understood to be minor. Firefighters provided initial first aid before the arrival of East Midlands Ambulance Service medics.

The road was closed at High Street St Martin’s by police to make it easier for emergency services to work in the high-traffic area. It was reopened just after 5.30pm.