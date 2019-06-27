A man who stole phones worth £23,260 has received a jail sentence after pleading guilty to the offence.

Leon Cobley committed the crime at the EE store in Stamford High Street on September 7 last year.

He was already on bail pending inquiries into a similar burglary on June 17, 2017, which had taken place at the EE store in Vicar Street, Kidderminster. On this occasion mobile phones worth £30,000 were stolen.

Leon Cobley (13090259)

Cobley, 47, of Oak Close in Rednal, Birmingham, had also been arrested on August 1 last year for dangerous driving and driving with excess drugs when he failed to stop for police.

Cobley was sentenced at Hereford Crown Court this week (June 24) following guilty pleas to two counts of burglary.

He was also sentenced for dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs, receiving a total prison sentence of 4 years and 9 months as well as being disqualified from driving for 31 months and 3 weeks.

