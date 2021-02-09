A man who broke the terms of a sexual harm prevention order by trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl has been jailed for three months.

Adrian Carradice, 30, was arrested at his home in Chestnut Gardens, Stamford, after British Transport Police found the girl acting suspiciously at Wakefield railway station.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the girl claimed to be travelling to Stamford to meet her father and gave Carradice's details when she was asked by the officers.

Lincoln Crown Court

Gary Short, prosecuting, said the officers were not convinced by the explanation and contacted Carradice who admitted he was not the girl's father.

When officers ran Carradice's details through the Police National Computer it revealed he was the subject of a five year sexual harm prevention order made in May 2018.

Carradice was arrested at his home in Stamford and in reply to the caution said: "I did not know she was 14, I thought she was 18."

A Playstation games console capable of accessing the internet was also found in the property - further breaking the terms of his sexual harm prevention order.

During police interview Carradice admitted he had been in contact with the girl for several months after meeting her on a dating site, believing she was 18.

He insisted he only learnt her age a couple of days before his arrest, and she had denied being 14.

Carradice said he set off and drove halfway to Wakefield, but then realised what he was doing.

The court heard it was the second time Carradice has appeared in court for breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

James Varley, mitigating, told the court Carradice had been doing well to re-build his life until lockdown arrived.

Mr Varley said: "He bought a season ticket at Peterborough United football club, he joined a tractor club and found work on a farm."

But the court was told Carradice had been in custody since his arrest on January 4 this year.

"It is his first taste of prison," Mr Varley added, "and he has not liked it very much."

Carradice, of Chestnut Gardens, Stamford, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Passing a three month prison sentence Judge John Pini QC said there was no alternative to a short jail term.

The judge told Carradice: "Here you are attempting to meet a young girl, and part way up to Wakefield."