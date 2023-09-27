A Stamford man who admitted stalking and strangling his ex-wife was today (Wednesday, September 27) jailed for 18 months.

Police were called after Martyn Giddings, 45, went to his ex-wife’s place of work in St Mary’s Street, Stamford, on March 16 this year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the victim disclosed an incident on December 22, 2022 when her ex-husband pushed her across the kitchen, causing her to bang her head, and later grabbed her by the throat before punching her jaw.

At the time Mrs Giddings rang 999 but did not proceed with the complaint.

The court heard Mr Giddings was arrested for breaching a domestic violence protection order in February 2023, and also admitted assaulting a police officer who attended at his then address, by pushing the officer and grabbing his throat.

Mr Giddings only complied with the police officer after a Taser was drawn, the court was told.

The court heard Mr Giddings continued to try and contact his ex-wife during March this year by visiting her at work and at home.

An impact statement from Mrs Giddings stated: “She is scared of him, she can not sleep, she has had to change her routine.”

The court heard Giddings had been remanded into custody since March 20 this year and had just one previous conviction for breaching a domestic violence protection order for which he was fined £50.

Giddings, formerly of Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, admitted charges of intentional strangulation and assault by beating on December 22, 2022, assaulting an emergency worker on February 16, 2023, and stalking during March this year.

Quiana Fitzpatrick, mitigating, told the court Mr Giddings had already served the equivalent of a 12 month prison sentence, and argued his offending was influenced by the medication he was taking at the time.

Miss Fitzpatrick said the couple’s 21 year marriage was “not one sided” and told the court Mr Giddings eventually discovered the end of their relationship from a cleaner.

Passing sentence District Judge Kevin Grego told Giddings: “Custody here is inevitable.”

“You assaulted the officer by the same way you did your wife, by throttling,” District Judge Grego said.

“She was in her words ‘petrified of your next move.’ ”

A restraining order was also made which prevents Mr Giddings from contacting his ex-wife.