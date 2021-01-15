A drunken man who seriously injured two men was today (Friday, January 15) jailed for nine months.

Rehaan Khan punched each of his victims once leaving them with serious facial injuries after violence broke out in Red Lion Square, Stamford.

Sarah Phelan, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that the trouble began in the early hours of June 23,2019 when groups of people gathered in the square after bars and clubs closed for the evening.