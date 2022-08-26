A man who uses a wheelchair says he has been left distraught because his council landlord failed to remove restrictive latches from his windows.

During the recent heatwaves, Brian Penny, who lives alone in Elizabeth Road, Stamford, was unable to open windows at his flat without the help of someone able-bodied.

He first contacted his landlord, South Kesteven District Council, two years ago, asking if someone could be sent to remove clips from each of the windows, restrict how wide they open.