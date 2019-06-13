Nicholas Macbeath pleads not guilty to two counts of assaulting police and resisting arrest in Stamford
Published: 16:07, 13 June 2019
| Updated: 16:10, 13 June 2019
A man charged with assaulting two police officers and resisting arrest at a house in Stamford has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Nicholas Macbeath, 44, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (June 13), to face charges relating to an incident in Churchill Road, Stamford, on March 6.
Macbeath, of Monarch Avenue, Fletton, Peterborough, was charged with assaulting Pc Brady and Pc Sarson and resisting arrest by Pc Sarson.
Macbeath, who appeared to be shaking throughout the brief hearing, replied "not guilty" after each charge was read out.
Adjourning the hearing until August 5, chairman of the bench, David Cotton, granted Macbeath unconditional bail.