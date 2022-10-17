A man was pushed from his mobility scooter and kicked in the face by a woman who robbed him of cash.

The attack happened at about 9.45pm on Saturday (October 15) near Nationwide in Stamford High Street.

The woman is understood to have been challenged by people in the street, and fled the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses: Photo: iStock

Police want to hear from any witnesses to the crime, which was reported to have begun with an argument between the two.

The victim is in his fifties.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and had any interaction with the suspect or victim.

"If have any other information that can assist in our investigation, you can get in touch by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 435 of October 15.

"Alternatively, you can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."