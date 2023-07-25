The man arrested after a fatal collision near Bourne on Friday night has been released on bail.

The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash involving three vehicles on the A6121 at the top of Stamford Hill just outside of Toft village at 7.20pm. He has not yet been charged with an offence.

Officers have also now confirmed that the man who died following the collsion was aged 59. Further details – including the condition of the rest of the people involved – is still not known as police inquiries continue.

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses into Friday’s fatal crash

A police spokesman said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we refresh our appeal for anyone who we have not yet spoken with to come forward.”

The vehicles involved were a black Nissan Qashqai, a white BMW X1 and a grey Ford Focus.

To contact police call 101 quoting incident 458 of July 21 or email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting the incident number in the subject line.